Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Adobe also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.50 EPS.
Adobe Trading Down 12.0 %
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $326.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
