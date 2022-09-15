Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Adobe also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.50 EPS.

Adobe Trading Down 12.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $326.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $486.73.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

