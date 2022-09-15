Aeon (AEON) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $3,960.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

