Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Aflac by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 186,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,626. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

