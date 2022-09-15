African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Up 95.6% in August

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the August 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE AGAC remained flat at $9.88 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,388. African Gold Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,384,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

