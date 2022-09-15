Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$84.00.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.4 %

AEM opened at C$56.61 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$56.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.80 billion and a PE ratio of 24.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0251298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

