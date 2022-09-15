Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on October 14th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 154.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.
Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 628,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
