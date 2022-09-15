Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on October 14th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 154.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 628,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

