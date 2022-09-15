AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Shares Down 4.1%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.14. Approximately 1,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

AI Powered Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AI Powered Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AI Powered Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Powered Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.