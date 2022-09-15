Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Airbnb by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.43. 187,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,669 shares of company stock worth $65,856,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

