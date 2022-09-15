Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.38 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The company had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 498,078 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 738,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.