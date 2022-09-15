Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 105,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,867,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $992.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after buying an additional 360,101 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 635,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

