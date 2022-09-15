Akita Inu (AKITA) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Akita Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akita Inu has a total market cap of $14.37 million and approximately $401,436.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akita Inu has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Akita Inu

Akita Inu is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. The official website for Akita Inu is www.akitatoken.net. Akita Inu’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akita Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens. AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community. The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akita Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akita Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

