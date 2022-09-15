Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.80.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,718. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 101.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

