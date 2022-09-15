Alerus Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

