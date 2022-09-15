Alerus Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Alerus Financial Price Performance
Shares of ALRS stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $38.31.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.