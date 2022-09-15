Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 1,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 21,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Institutional Trading of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

