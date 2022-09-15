Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,574,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,283,000 after purchasing an additional 174,872 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BABA traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $89.40. 383,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,335,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.20. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09. The company has a market capitalization of $236.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

