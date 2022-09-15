Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Price Target Cut to €10.00

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €12.00 ($12.24) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Almirall from €16.25 ($16.58) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Almirall Price Performance

Shares of LBTSF stock remained flat at $9.28 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. Almirall has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

