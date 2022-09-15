Amalgamated Bank Buys 4,251 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,142. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

