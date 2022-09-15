Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $40,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $348.67. 60,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.93 and its 200-day moving average is $366.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

