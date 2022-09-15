Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,518 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.86. 34,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.73. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

