Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,613 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.26. 44,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average is $169.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

