Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 511,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 261,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

