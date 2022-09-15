American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,201 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 6.1% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Express worth $65,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AXP traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.38. 93,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,386. The company has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.24. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.