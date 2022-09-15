American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Lessened by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in American Tower by 4.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.93.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $4.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.25. 10,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.12. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

