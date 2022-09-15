American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in American Tower by 139.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $4.16 on Thursday, hitting $247.66. 45,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,135. The firm has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.12. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.93.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.