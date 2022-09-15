American Trust Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

American Trust raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $178.56. 26,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.80 and a 200 day moving average of $189.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

