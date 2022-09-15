American Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Trust boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.75. 126,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,483. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.05 and a 200 day moving average of $171.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.