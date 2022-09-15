American Trust Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

American Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1,118.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.09 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

