American Trust Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American Trust lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.64. 13,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.74. The stock has a market cap of $312.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

