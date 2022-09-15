American Trust Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.7% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,979,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $293.64. 916,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,653,284. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

