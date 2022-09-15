AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.35. 16,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.32.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

