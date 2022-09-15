Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT at $147.41

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

