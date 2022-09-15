Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Target Price at GBX 1,326.25

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,326.25 ($16.03).

ANTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($17.64) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,176 ($14.21) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.59 billion and a PE ratio of 1,532.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,120.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74).

Antofagasta Cuts Dividend

Antofagasta Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.70%.

(Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

See Also

