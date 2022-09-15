Analysts Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Target Price at $20.33

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $20.41.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.