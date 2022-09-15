Analyzing Olaplex (OLPX) and Its Rivals

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Olaplex to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.29% 36.98% 6.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 122 940 984 23 2.44

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Olaplex and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $26.42, suggesting a potential upside of 117.12%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 24.06%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 30.43 Olaplex Competitors $4.06 billion $334.00 million 38.92

Olaplex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Olaplex beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

