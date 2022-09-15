Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $35.85 million and $36.34 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008449 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2021. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol. Anchor Protocol’s official website is app.anchorprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC.ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol.ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed.”

