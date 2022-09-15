Andy Harrison Buys 22,271 Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison acquired 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

Andy Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Andy Harrison acquired 40,199 shares of SEGRO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($479,901.06).

SEGRO Stock Down 0.8 %

LON SGRO traded down GBX 7.07 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 882.53 ($10.66). 1,690,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,010.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,131.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. SEGRO Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 874.60 ($10.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22). The firm has a market cap of £10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.20.

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGRO shares. Shore Capital raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,338.67 ($16.18).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

