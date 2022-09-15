Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,878,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of Antero Midstream worth $53,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 3,128,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after buying an additional 2,064,628 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $16,465,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,634,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,603,000 after buying an additional 1,399,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of AM opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

