API3 (API3) Reaches Market Cap of $90.92 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. API3 has a total market cap of $90.92 million and $9.49 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00008111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 684.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.16 or 0.12486650 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00836391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035228 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

API3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.