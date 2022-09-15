Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.05. 240,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,871,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.13.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

