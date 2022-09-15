APY.Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $53.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $339,020.96 and $53.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance.

APY.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

