Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Barclays

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
ACHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.50.
Archer Aviation Trading Up 0.6 %
ACHR stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,169 shares during the period. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $37,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth $16,234,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $20,444,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,220,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
