Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Trading Down 3.1%

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). 10,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 39,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).
The company has a market capitalization of £4.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.18.
Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes comprising of advice on bids and mergers, public to private transactions, and public company and hostile related services.
