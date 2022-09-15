Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.0030

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $700,833.38 and $47,755.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official website is www.aresprotocol.com. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares is a decentralized hybrid oracle that designed to fully realize the on-chain and on-chain verification of oracle data. By using VRF to discover the random selection of aggregators, data centralization is solved, and a very low participation threshold is guaranteed. However, the random selection of the aggregator cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data.The ARES token will be the first supported fee token, and the holder of the token also has the right to vote to determine which other tokens can also be used as the fee token supported in the Ares network, such as stable coins.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

