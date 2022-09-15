ArGo (ARGO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $48.00

ArGo (ARGO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $72,399.81 and $48.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ArGo Profile

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

ArGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

