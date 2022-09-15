Argus Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $430.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $370.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.46.

MCK stock opened at $341.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.22. McKesson has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

