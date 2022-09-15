ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.35. 16,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $54.72.

