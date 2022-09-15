Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $31.85. Approximately 145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Asahi Group Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

Asahi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.