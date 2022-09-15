Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.33.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $102.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.86.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 966.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 45,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

