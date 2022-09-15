Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 58,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 13,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Asian Television Network International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.62. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 million and a PE ratio of -21.00.

About Asian Television Network International

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

Further Reading

