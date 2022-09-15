ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Cut by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $25,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $478.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.51 and its 200-day moving average is $556.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $890.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

